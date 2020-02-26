Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Down 10.4%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares traded down 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, 558,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average session volume of 210,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

