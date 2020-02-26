BitBall Achieves Market Capitalization of $257,466.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $257,466.00 and $291,931.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042118 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000983 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,172.62 or 0.99891559 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000683 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000533 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,124,794 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

