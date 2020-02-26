Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

BOWFF traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.