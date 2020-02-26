BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.53 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

BWA traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. 6,578,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,149. BorgWarner has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

