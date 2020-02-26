Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.42

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.42 and traded as low as $13.74. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 184,396 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $304.38 million and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.41.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 139.27%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.