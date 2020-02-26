Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $7.64. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 3,287,583 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of $200.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,792.00. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

