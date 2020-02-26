Brokerages Expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to post sales of $800.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $658.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 32.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. 630,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,895. The company has a market capitalization of $901.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $42.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

