Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $483.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report sales of $483.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.00 million and the lowest is $468.60 million. Stepan reported sales of $489.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. 157,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,424. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.28. Stepan has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

