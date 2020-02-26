BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.40. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 50,100 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

