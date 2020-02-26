Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.50 EPS

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of BNZL stock traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,008 ($26.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,005.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,045.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 35.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.49%.
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.
