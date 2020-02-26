BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Price Down 12.4%

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)’s share price was down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $60.76, approximately 1,936,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 462,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after acquiring an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after acquiring an additional 714,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after acquiring an additional 533,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.