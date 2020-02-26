BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Price Down 12.4%

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)’s share price was down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $60.76, approximately 1,936,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 462,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01.
In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after acquiring an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after acquiring an additional 714,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after acquiring an additional 533,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
