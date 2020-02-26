Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.66

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.66 and traded as high as $123.28. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at $118.44, with a volume of 1,632,758 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$123.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.88%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total transaction of C$1,003,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,879,540.23. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,784.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

