Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Shares Down 7.7%

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 387,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE)

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

