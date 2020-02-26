Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.62 and last traded at $84.97, approximately 613,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 494,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.24.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $89,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 346,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,119,449.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,761 shares of company stock worth $32,781,819. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

