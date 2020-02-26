Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.52

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.52 and traded as high as $16.11. Carrefour shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 4,273,214 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CA. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.04 ($20.98).

The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.40 and its 200 day moving average is €15.51.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

