Carry Reaches Market Cap of $7.45 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One Carry token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $791,310.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00492369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.31 or 0.06362913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026262 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010612 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,994,336,798 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

