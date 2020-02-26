CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Shares Down 6.4%

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03, approximately 6,101 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

About CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM)

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

