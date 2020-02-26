Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.00

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.01. Century Casinos shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 97,400 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTY. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.93 million, a PE ratio of 131.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,422,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 462,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,744,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 242,910 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $1,781,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 142,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

