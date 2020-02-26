Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.00

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.01. Century Casinos shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 97,400 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTY. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.93 million, a PE ratio of 131.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.
About Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.
