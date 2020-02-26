Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.67 and last traded at $38.82, 1,400,157 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 753,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

A number of research firms have commented on CAKE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

