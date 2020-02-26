CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40, 1,346,014 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,228,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CHF Solutions by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

