China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.53

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.53 and traded as high as $20.90. China Fund shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 49,203 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of China Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 160,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

