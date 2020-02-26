Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to report sales of $235.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $218.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 320,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,086 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,719,000 after purchasing an additional 117,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.15. 575,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

