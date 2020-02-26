Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $884.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to report $884.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $861.98 million to $902.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $858.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after buying an additional 41,323 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.36. 425,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

