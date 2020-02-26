Clearview Wealth (ASX:CVW) Trading Down 7.3%

Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.38 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.38 ($0.27), approximately 21,410 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 28.14 and a current ratio of 29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.29 million and a P/E ratio of 63.33.

About Clearview Wealth (ASX:CVW)

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, wealth management, and financial advisory solutions in Australia. Its Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, parent cover, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers, third parties, and external advisers.

