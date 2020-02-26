Clover (ASX:CLV) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$2.71 ($1.92) and last traded at A$2.77 ($1.96), approximately 381,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 127,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.85 ($2.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $435.73 million and a P/E ratio of 42.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.68.

In other Clover news, insider Peter Davey sold 155,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.79), for a total transaction of A$391,645.20 ($277,762.55).

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milk products, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

