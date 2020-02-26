ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $2,437.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,867,041,759 coins and its circulating supply is 11,825,999,932 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

