COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Trading Down 9.3%

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.21, 658,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 440,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMSCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.
COMSCORE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCOR)
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.
