COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Trading Down 9.3%

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.21, 658,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 440,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMSCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 713.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSCORE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

