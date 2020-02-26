Conceal Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $690,573.00 and $131,553.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00983411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042065 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00023084 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00208013 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,553,940 coins and its circulating supply is 6,519,782 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.