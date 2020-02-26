Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.60. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 111 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

