Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 45,724 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 71,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $5.43 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Condor Resources (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes 11 projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, Huiñac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, and Quilisane.

