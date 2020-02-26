Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $883.37

Shares of Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $883.37 and traded as high as $1,010.00. Consort Medical shares last traded at $1,010.00, with a volume of 14,972 shares changing hands.

CSRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Consort Medical to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital cut shares of Consort Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,016.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 884.67. The company has a market capitalization of $502.28 million and a P/E ratio of 127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Jonathan Glenn sold 193 shares of Consort Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($13.29), for a total transaction of £1,949.30 ($2,564.19).

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

