Contents Protocol (CPT) Trading Down 24.4% This Week

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $54,073.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00492884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.91 or 0.06287786 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00058671 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010752 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,194,487,768 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

