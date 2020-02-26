COTI Price Tops $0.0280 on Top Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.02523922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00210191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00127710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 305,658,854 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.