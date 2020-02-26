Cred (LBA) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Cred token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX and Bilaxy. Cred has a total market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $939,051.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.02523922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00210191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00127710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, DDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, UEX, Bibox, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

