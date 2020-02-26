Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.87, approximately 3,848,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,275,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.27.
About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.
