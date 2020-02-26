Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.87, approximately 3,848,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,275,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,726 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,940,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,275,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,073 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

