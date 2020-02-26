CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report $9.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.16 million to $9.21 million. CryoPort reported sales of $5.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year sales of $33.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.86 million to $33.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.43 million, with estimates ranging from $45.80 million to $53.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CryoPort.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,985 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in CryoPort by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CryoPort by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 325,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,700. The stock has a market cap of $624.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

