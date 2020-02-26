Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $8,371.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00492369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.31 or 0.06362913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026262 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.