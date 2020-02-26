Crypto Sports (CSPN) 1-Day Volume Hits $925.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $586,138.00 and approximately $925.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00333078 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018062 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028319 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,655,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,588 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.