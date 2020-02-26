CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$123.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

