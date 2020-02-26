Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post sales of $11.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.18 billion and the lowest is $11.02 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $10.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $49.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.93 billion to $49.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.14 billion to $52.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $120,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,834,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

