Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.09.

DSGX stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $43.01. 168,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,100. Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

