Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLAKY. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 173,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

