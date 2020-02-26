Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DGEAF. Argus lowered Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. 425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853. Diageo has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

