Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.37. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 110,600 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Ally by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 147,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Ally by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.