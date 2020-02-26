Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.37. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 110,600 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Ally by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 147,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Ally by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

