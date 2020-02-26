Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) Shares Up 8.4%

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.21, 58,559 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 871% from the average session volume of 6,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

