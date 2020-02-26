Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NEED) Shares Down 5.5%

Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NEED) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.24, 17,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 8,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.