Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Trading Down 3%

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.07, approximately 454 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 30.83% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

