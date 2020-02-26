Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWSL) Trading Down 3.7%

Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWSL)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.43 and last traded at $51.43, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.