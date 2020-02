DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Stock Price Down 48.7%

DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)’s stock price was down 48.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

About DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentaci├│n, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. The company operates a network of approximately 6,100 proprietary and franchise stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, or Minipre├žo.

