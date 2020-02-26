DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Stock Price Down 48.7%

DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)’s stock price was down 48.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

About DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. The company operates a network of approximately 6,100 proprietary and franchise stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, or Minipreço.

