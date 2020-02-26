DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Tops $8.46 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. DMarket has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $552,118.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.02570606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00213889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00129830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.